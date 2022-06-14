Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore-UK digital economy agreement to boost digital trade, data flows between countries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore-UK digital economy agreement to boost digital trade, data flows between countries

Singapore-UK digital economy agreement to boost digital trade, data flows between countries

A general view shows the financial business district in Singapore on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

14 Jun 2022 09:55AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 09:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An agreement between Singapore and the United Kingdom to boost digital trade and data flows between the countries entered into force on Tuesday (Jun 14). 

The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (UKSDEA) will give Singapore businesses the opportunity to grow in the digital economy, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement. 

"Benefits to businesses include end-to-end digital trade such as safe and secure e-payments and paperless trading, ... (and) seamless and trusted data flows," they added. 

The agreement will also provide greater online protection for consumers and safe and secure cross-border payments. 

Singapore and the UK also signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) on digital trade facilitation, digital identities cooperation and cybersecurity. 

Digitalising trade will lead to reduced costs for businesses, a reduction in the carbon footprint of trade, and improved access for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to engage in cross-border trade, said MTI, MCI and IMDA. 

The MOU on digital identities aims to develop mutual recognition and interoperability between the digital identity regimes of Singapore and the UK. 

The third MOU on cybersecurity highlights the countries' "common interest in addressing international challenges and promoting bilateral collaborations to strengthen cyber security", said MTI, MCI and IMDA. 

It will build on existing cyber cooperation between Singapore and the UK on promoting cyber resilience and capacity building, they added. 

The countries also signed two side-letters on FinTech cooperation and customs cooperation. 

Negotiations on the UKSDEA began on Jun 28 last year, and the agreement was signed on Feb 25 this year by Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Source: CNA/vc(ac)

Related Topics

United Kingdom digital economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us