Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore's digital wealth platform Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore's digital wealth platform Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private

Singapore's digital wealth platform Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private

Endowus acquired a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited. (Image: Facebook/Endowus)

17 Oct 2022 07:23AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 07:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based digital wealth advisor Endowus has acquired a majority stake in Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office Carret Private Investments Limited, it announced on Monday (Oct 17).

With the acquisition, total assets under management of the Endowus group - comprising Endowus' licensed companies in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as Carret Private - stands at more than US$4 billion (S$5.7 billion) across tens of thousands of clients as at the end of the first half this year.

The group, through Carret Private’s minority shareholding, will also have a partnership with Singapore-based wealth advisor and multi-family office Lumen Capital Investors.

Lumen is founded and led by Wilfried Kofmehl, former CEO of Bank Julius Baer Singapore.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.