Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore's Frasers Property seeks to take hospitality trust private
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore's Frasers Property seeks to take hospitality trust private

Singapore's Frasers Property seeks to take hospitality trust private

A Google Maps screenshot showing Fraser Residence Orchard. (Image: Google Maps)

13 Jun 2022 01:02PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 01:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Frasers Property, part of Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, proposes to take unit Frasers Hospitality Trust private in a deal that values it at S$1.35 billion (US$970 million).

The proposed transaction is part of a consolidation trend seen in Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Frasers Property and related parties (FPL Group) are offering S$0.70 cash for each of the shares in the REIT that they do not already own, the target and intending buyers said in a joint statement on Monday (Jun 13).

The group and related parties own about 63 per cent of the trust.

The price is 6.1 per cent above the last closing price for Frasers Hospitality Trust.

"Hospitality remains one of our core businesses. This transaction will allow FPL Group to increase its investment in hospitality assets at locations that we are already familiar with," said Loo Choo Leong, FPL's group chief financial officer.

The REIT has a S$2 billion property portfolio that includes hotels and serviced residences across Asia, Australia and Europe. It has been seeking to improve its valuations in a challenging market and had considered many options.

The companies highlighted Fraser Hospitality Trust's small size versus its peers in a market where scale and size were essential to liquidity and growth as among the challenges for the trust's continued listing.

Another challenge was the hospitality sector's muted growth in the markets where the REIT operates and the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the firm's operational currencies, the companies said.

Company executives expect the deal to be completed by the fourth quarter, subject to shareholders' approval.

DBS is the financial adviser to Frasers Hospitality Trust's managers on the deal. BofA Securities is the lead financial adviser to FPL, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation is the financial adviser.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

hospitality

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us