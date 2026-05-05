Singapore's Grab beats quarterly revenue estimates

Singapore's Grab beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday (May 5), benefiting from resilient demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services after rolling out promotional offers and bundled features to attract customers.

The company reported revenue of US$955 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$921.1 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Grab also left its 2026 revenue forecast unchanged at US$4.04 billion to US$4.10 billion.

Shares of the company were flat after the results.