Singapore's Grab hires SATS CEO Alex Hungate as chief operating officer
A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore on Mar 21, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Anshuman Daga)

04 Oct 2021 10:57PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:57PM)
Singapore-based ride-hailing and payments firm Grab on Monday (Oct 4) named Alex Hungate, the CEO of in-flight catering services firm and airport ground handler SATS, as its new chief operating officer, with effect from January 2022.

Hungate is joining Grab after Southeast Asia's biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery group earlier this year agreed a record merger deal with US blank-cheque company Altimeter Growth to list in the United States.

Grab said in a statement that Hungate was joining the company as it has expanded from ride-hailing into multiple new segments in the last three years.

SATS said last week that Hungate will leave the company in December after being the CEO for eight years. He was previously the CEO of HSBC Singapore, among other roles.

