Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore's Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to Chinese city-gas firm from 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore's Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to Chinese city-gas firm from 2023

Singapore's Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to Chinese city-gas firm from 2023

Pavilion Energy and Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy have signed a term deal for the supply of small-scale LNG from Singapore. (Photo: Pavilion Energy)

28 Dec 2021 05:21PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Singapore's Pavilion Energy, a subsidiary of Temasek, has signed a term deal to supply up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Chinese city gas distributor Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy from 2023.

The LNG will be delivered to the Jiaxing LNG terminal, which is run by Hangjiaxin and has an annual receiving capacity of 1 million tonnes, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, Pavilion said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 28).

Chinese city gas firms beyond national energy giants are leading the investment in LNG terminals and are seeking more LNG cargoes amid Beijing's pledges to boost consumption of cleaner energy.

Hangjiaxin is a joint venture between Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline gas operator of Jiaxing city in Zhejiang province, and Hangzhou Gas, the number 1 gas distributor in Zhejiang.

"Supplying small-scale LNG reinforces our commitment to enhance Singapore's position as a regional LNG hub and support growing demand for small-scale LNG in Asia," said Pavilion.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us