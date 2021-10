Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) said on Friday it divested a 70per cent stake in its Australian network of towers to superannuation fund AustralianSuper for AUS$1.9 billion (US$1.37 billion).

The deal includes sale of 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites, and values Australia Tower Network at an enterprise value of AUS$2.3 billion, Singtel said in a statement.

(US$1 = 1.3827 Australian dollars)

