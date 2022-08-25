Singtel to sell 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.6 billion

:Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday it would sell a 3.3 per cent stake in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd to Bharti Telecom Ltd for an aggregate consideration of about S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion).

Singtel, southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, said its units Pastel Ltd and Viridian Ltd would together sell 198 million shares they hold in India's second-biggest telecom operator.

The stake sale comes at a time when Singtel trims down its portfolio to sharpen focus on core businesses.

Singtel said last month it would sell its loss-making digital marketing arm Amobee for $239 million, monetised a 1.6 per cent stake in Airtel Africa for about S$150 million in March, and sold a 70 per cent stake in its Australian tower network for A$1.9 billion last year.

After the stake sale, Singtel's effective holding in Bharti Airtel will fall to 29.7 per cent, it added.

Proceeds from the sale may be used to reduce the group's debt and fund 5G capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

($1 = 1.3934 Singapore dollars)