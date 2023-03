Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) said on Thursday it is in talks to integrate PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's fixed broadband business with PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel).

"This (integration) represents a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to enter the high growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia with an industry leader that has some 70 per cent share of market," said Singtel, which owns a 35 per cent stake in Telkomsel.