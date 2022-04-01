Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singtel unit Australia Tower Network to buy Axicom for $2.68 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singtel unit Australia Tower Network to buy Axicom for $2.68 billion

01 Apr 2022 07:20AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 07:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Singtel-owned Australia Tower Network (ATN) said on Friday it will buy telecommunications tower infrastructure provider Axicom for A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion).

ATN is co-owned by Singtel and superannuation fund AustralianSuper.

Following the deal, Singtel's shareholding in the combined ATN-Axicom business will be 18per cent, with the remaining held by AustralianSuper.

Axicom owns and operates about 2,000 telecommunication sites across Australia.

($1 = 1.3351 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us