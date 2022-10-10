Logo
Business

Singtel's second unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
A Singtel booth is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore on Mar 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Anshuman Daga)

10 Oct 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 12:05PM)
Singapore Telecommunications said on Monday (Oct 10) its unit Dialog faced a cyber attack that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients, weeks after a massive data breach at another Australian unit - Optus.

The breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.

Singtel said on Monday the attack on Dialog, an Australia-based information technology services consulting firm, was first detected on Sep 10.

Shares of Singtel were down 1.6 per cent, as at 0315 GMT (11.15am, Singapore time).

The Singapore-based telecom firm assured that Dialog's systems were completely independent of Optus and information technology unit NCS, and that there was no evidence of any link between the incidents of data breaches at Dialog and Optus.

Last week, Dialog realised "a very small sample" of its data, including some employee personal information, had been published on the dark web.

Singtel had acquired Dialog in April for A$325 million (US$206.57 million).

Source: Reuters/st

