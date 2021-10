SINGAPORE : China's Sinopec Corp plans to increase natural gas supplies from its domestic fields to 13.24 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter, up 3per cent from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The state oil and gas major said it is set to provide a total of 27 bcm of natural gas to the market for this winter, including imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

