Sinopec gets first LNG cargo under new deal with Qatar - state media

SINGAPORE : China's Sinopec Corp received its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) under a new term supply deal signed last year with Qatar Petroleum, local state media reported on Tuesday.

The tanker Al Sahla, carrying 94,000 tonnes of Qatari gas, was discharged into Sinopec's Tianjin terminal earlier this week, state-run Tianjin Daily reported.

This is part of a deal signed with Qatar Petroleum in March for an annual supply of 2 million tonnes for 10 years, with supply starting this month.

