Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sinopec gets first LNG cargo under new deal with Qatar - state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sinopec gets first LNG cargo under new deal with Qatar - state media

Sinopec gets first LNG cargo under new deal with Qatar - state media

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

18 Jan 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 11:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's Sinopec Corp received its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) under a new term supply deal signed last year with Qatar Petroleum, local state media reported on Tuesday.

The tanker Al Sahla, carrying 94,000 tonnes of Qatari gas, was discharged into Sinopec's Tianjin terminal earlier this week, state-run Tianjin Daily reported.

This is part of a deal signed with Qatar Petroleum in March for an annual supply of 2 million tonnes for 10 years, with supply starting this month.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us