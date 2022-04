BEIJING : China's Sinopec Corp incurred a loss of 1.6 billion yuan ($243.58 million) on its LNG imports in the first quarter due to high import costs, a company executive said on an earnings call on Thursday.

The company also said it is maintaining an "optimal" refinery operation ratio of around 85 per cent from the second half of March compared with 92.6 per cent earlier in the year.

($1 = 6.5686 Chinese yuan renminbi)