Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with US firm
Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with US firm

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

04 Nov 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 12:14PM)
BEIJING :China's Sinopec has signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The LNG will be supplied from Venture Global's plant in Plaquemines, Louisiana, and the deal is the largest LNG long-term contract signed between China and the United States, the agency said.

It did not specify the value of the deal or when supply would begin.

In October, Reuters reported that China had agreed three huge LNG deals with the firm as Beijing seeks to secure long-term supplies amid soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages.

Separately, Unipec, a subsidiary of Sinopec, will also buy a total of 3.8 million tonnes of LNG from the Calcasieu Pass project owned by Venture Global LNG.

Sinopec expects natural gas prices in China to rise at least 20per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, as officials of energy firms estimate gas demand will rise 10per cent this winter.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

