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SiriusXM names Tubi's Anjali Sud as CEO
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SiriusXM names Tubi's Anjali Sud as CEO

SiriusXM names Tubi's Anjali Sud as CEO

FILE PHOTO: A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

09 Nov 2026 09:52PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2026 05:23AM)
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Nov 9 : SiriusXM on Monday named board member Anjali Sud, the head of Fox-owned streaming service Tubi, as its CEO, turning to a digital media veteran to help reinvigorate growth as listeners shift away from satellite radio.

Here are more details:

• Sud, who will take over as CEO effective January 1, 2027, has been an independent director on SiriusXM's board since March 2025 and will remain a member of the board following her appointment

• She succeeds Jennifer Witz, who is stepping down after almost 25 years at the company, including nearly six as CEO

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• Witz will stay on in an advisory role through the end of 2027

• Sud has led Fox Corp's Tubi since 2023 and previously was CEO of video platform Vimeo

• SiriusXM is the largest US satellite radio company but has struggled to chart its future as more listeners choose streaming

• SiriusXM reported third-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion last month, slightly below analysts' estimate of $2.16 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG

Source: Reuters
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