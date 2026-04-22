SiriusXM to sell YouTube audio ads exclusively in US

April 22 : SiriusXM has struck a deal with Alphabet's YouTube to become its exclusive audio advertising sales partner in the U.S., it said on Wednesday.

YouTube is stepping up efforts to monetize its growing podcast and music listening base, creating new advertising opportunities beyond traditional video ads.

• The partnership with the audio entertainment provider gives advertisers access to YouTube's audio-advertising inventory, including podcasts, music and talk content through SiriusXM Media.

• Advertisers can purchase YouTube audio ads alongside SiriusXM Media's existing audio inventory, including SiriusXM, Pandora, and podcast and streaming networks.

• The ad buying and delivery will be powered by AdsWizz ad tech platform.

• "By partnering with SiriusXM Media, we are making it easier than ever for advertisers to tap into these high-attention moments," said Romana Pawar, senior director of product, YouTube Ads.

• The new buying option is expected to be launched this fall.