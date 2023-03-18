Logo
Logo

Business

Six more senators back bill to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok
Six more senators back bill to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and other U.S. senators unveil legislation that would allow the Biden administration to "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as the Chinese-owned video app TikTok during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash

18 Mar 2023 01:22AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 01:22AM)
WASHINGTON : A bipartisan group of six additional senators on Friday backed legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-owned apps that may pose national security risks.

Earlier this month, 12 senators led by Democrat Mark Warner and Republican John Thune unveiled legislation backed by the White House to give the Commerce Department new powers to address TikTok that has more than 100 million U.S. users.

The announcement comes after TikTok said this week the Biden administration demand its Chinese owners divest their stake in the company or it could face a potential U.S. ban.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in the headline)

Source: Reuters

