Business

Sixt agrees to purchase around 100,000 e-vehicles from China's BYD
SIXT rent a car logo is seen in this illustration taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: People stand near a BYD X Dream electric vehicle (EV) displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
04 Oct 2022 04:21PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 04:21PM)
BERLIN : Sixt has committed to buying around 100,000 electric vehicles from China's BYD in the coming years under a new partnership agreement signed by the two companies, the German car rental company said on Tuesday.

Under the first stage of the agreement, Sixt is to order several thousand all-electric vehicles from BYD, the first of which will be available to Sixt customers in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Sixt has then agreed to purchase around 100,000 more electric vehicles by 2028, it added.

In addition, BYD and Sixt have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in various regions of the world, according to the statement.

Sixt said it will become Europe's first car rental company to offer BYD vehicles, with the first model to be the BYD ATTO 3, an electric SUV in the C segment.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

