SK On confirms termination of non-binding agreement to build battery cell venture in Turkey
SK On confirms termination of non-binding agreement to build battery cell venture in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

08 Feb 2023 03:20PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 05:09PM)
SEOUL : South Korean electric vehicle maker SK On said on Wednesday the non-binding memorandum of understanding between SK On, Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding AS to build a battery cell venture in Turkey has been terminated by mutual agreement.

SK On - whose parent SK Innovation Co Ltd counts Hyundai Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford among its customers - announced the joint venture to make electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey last year.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

Source: Reuters

