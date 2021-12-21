Logo
SK Energy, Hyundai Oilbank to shut crude units in March, April
File photo. The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 3, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

21 Dec 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 12:59PM)
SEOUL: South Korean refiner SK Energy plans to shut its 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit in Ulsan between March and April for a month of routine maintenance, an official of SK Innovation told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 21).

SK Innovation is the owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy.

Separately, Hyundai Oilbank, the refinery unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, also plans to shut its 160,000 bpd unit in Seosan between April and May, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Hyundai Oilbank did not have comment.

SK Energy has five crude distillation units (CDUs) at its refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with a total refining capacity of 840,000 bpd, while Hyundai Oilbank has an overall refining capacity of 690,000 bpd.

Source: Reuters/aj

