Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SK On, Ford and Koc Holding to form EV battery joint venture in Turkey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SK On, Ford and Koc Holding to form EV battery joint venture in Turkey

SK On, Ford and Koc Holding to form EV battery joint venture in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

14 Mar 2022 02:07PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 02:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean battery maker SK On said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding As to form a joint venture to produce electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey.

The plant is targeted to start by 2025 and aims to have an annual production capacity of 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh), SK On said in its statement.

SK Innovation Co Ltd's wholly owned battery unit, which counts Ford Motor, Hyundai Motor Co, and Volkswagen AG among its customers, announced last year a plan to invest 10.2 trillion won ($8.22 billion) with Ford to build three battery plants in the United States.

The company currently has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China, and South Korea.

($1 = 1,240.1900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us