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SK Group's Chey to sell $700 million stake in SK Corp after divorce ruling
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SK Group's Chey to sell $700 million stake in SK Corp after divorce ruling

SK Group's Chey to sell $700 million stake in SK Corp after divorce ruling

FILE PHOTO: Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, attends semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix’ opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis/ File Photo

02 Oct 2026 03:24PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2026 03:58PM)
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SEOUL, Oct 2 : SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will sell a 2.26 per cent stake in SK Corp for about 944 billion won ($699.5 million) to fund a divorce settlement, though he will remain the top shareholder of the holding firm of the South Korean conglomerate, the company said on Friday.

The sale, which is due to begin on November 2, comes about two months after a South Korean court ordered Chey to pay 944 billion won to former spouse Roh Soh-yeong in a landmark divorce case, an award that analysts said at the time could force him to raise funds through borrowing, asset sales or share disposals.

The cash award to Roh is a record for South Korea, even though substantially lower than a settlement of 1.38 trillion won ordered by the appeals court in 2024.

After the sale, Chey will remain the biggest shareholder in SK Corp, the holding firm of the group's flagship chipmaker SK Hynix, with a 15.49 per cent stake, according to SK's regulatory filing.

($1 = 1349.5 won)

Source: Reuters
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