SK Hynix unveils US$75 billion shareholder return plan after posting record profit

SEOUL: South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Wednesday (Oct 28) it would return about US$75 billion to shareholders this year, after reporting a more than seven-fold jump in quarterly profit as AI infrastructure demand continues to drive up memory chip prices.

The Nvidia supplier also said it has sold out of HBM and DRAM chips until 2029, that HBM demand was double what it can supply, and that a chip shortage is likely to continue through 2030 - comments that contrast with market jitters about AI demand momentum and the durability of AI investment.

Addressing concern about a potential slowdown in customers' AI spending, Chief Financial Officer Kim Woo-hyun said customers were looking closer at project feasibility and profitability while refining the timing of investment.

"We expect AI investment momentum to continue, as customers' AI spending is translating into broader adoption of AI services and tangible business results, while the range of companies investing in AI is also becoming more diversified," Kim said.

SK Hynix shares rallied as much as 9.4 per cent in morning trade.

The chipmaker said its shareholder return policy for this year will total about 100 trillion won (US$75 billion), comprising cash dividends of more than 30 trillion won and share repurchases and cancellations of more than 60 trillion won, including 40 trillion won announced in August.

It also said it will return most of the gain earned from its investment in Japanese peer Kioxia to shareholders through a special dividend to be distributed as part of its third-quarter and full-year payouts.