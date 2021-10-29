Logo
SK Hynix to acquire South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer for US$492 million
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

29 Oct 2021 10:55AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 11:11AM)
SEOUL: SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Friday (Oct 29) it will acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract manufacturer, for 576 billion won (US$492.41 million).

The 8-inch wafer foundry manufactures chips such as power management, display driver and microcontroller unit semiconductors, SK Hynix said in a statement.

SK Hynix had been in talks to acquire Key Foundry, in which it had a minority stake earlier, since the first half of this year, South Korean media previously reported.

SK Hynix said the acquisition is expected to double its current 8-inch foundry capacity. It already has a chip contract manufacturing unit, SK Hynix System IC.

Source: Reuters/aj

