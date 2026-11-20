SEOUL, Nov 20 : South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc will become the largest shareholder in Japanese rival Kioxia Holdings by converting bonds of an investment vehicle into shares in December.

SK Hynix said it would convert the bonds into 129,000 common shares and buy 1,001 additional shares in the entity from Bain Capital, a transaction that will give SK Hynix an indirect stake of about 14.1 per cent in Kioxia.

SK Hynix also said it had no current plans to buy or sell additional Kioxia shares and its participation in Kioxia's management would remain limited after the deal.

The plan comes amid robust demand for NAND chips, used for storage in devices ranging from smartphones to servers in AI data centers.

SK Hynix is the No.2 maker of NAND chips, with a 19 per cent share, while Kioxia ranks fourth with a 14 per cent share, according to research firm Counterpoint.

In 2018, SK Hynix invested a total of 395 billion yen ($2.48 billion) in the Bain Capital-led consortium that acquired Toshiba Memory, now Kioxia.

A Bain-managed investment vehicle completed the sale of all of its Kioxia shares in June, after Kioxia listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2024.

($1 = 159.0900 yen)