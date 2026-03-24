SK Hynix to buy $8 billion of ASML EUV tools in largest disclosed order

SEOUL, March 24 : SK Hynix said on Tuesday it will purchase $11.95 trillion won ($7.97 billion) worth of ASML's EUV lithography tools as it prepares for mass production of new products, in the largest single order publicly disclosed by an ASML customer.

In a regulatory filing, Sk Hynix said it would purchase the tools by December 31, 2027. Reuters reported in January that the firm plans to accelerate the opening of a new plant in Yongin city to February 2027 to meet rising demand for memory chips.

An ASML spokesperson said the company could not comment on customer business plans. ASML reported a 38.8 billion euro order backlog at the end of 2025.

($1 = 1,500.2100 won)