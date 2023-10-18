Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SK Hynix denies report about approaching SoftBank on Kioxia merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SK Hynix denies report about approaching SoftBank on Kioxia merger

18 Oct 2023 05:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Wednesday it has not approached Japan's SoftBank Group for a partnership concerning a possible deal with memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

A Nikkei report earlier on Wednesday said SK Hynix is reluctant to back a merger between U.S. rival Western Digital's memory chip operations and Kioxia, in which SK Hynix holds a stake. The report went on to say that SK Hynix had sounded out SoftBank for a partnership in case the merger falls through.

"SK Hynix denies Nikkei's report that the company approached SoftBank for collaboration with regard to the Kioxia-Western Digital deal," the company said in a statement, without commenting on its stance on the merger.

Kioxia declined to comment. SoftBank did not have an immediate comment.

Kioxia and Western Digital Corp are pursuing a merger as a global chip glut and weak demand for flash memory chips strengthens pressure for chipmakers to consolidate.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.