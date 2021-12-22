Logo
SK Hynix gets China approval for takeover of Intel's NAND business
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

22 Dec 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 04:40PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's SK Hynix said on Wednesday (Dec 22) it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp's NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world's second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.

The U.S. chip giant last October agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix for US$9 billion, part of a move to divest to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business which uses more advanced technology.

"SK Hynix sincerely welcomes and appreciates the State Administration for Market Regulation’s merger clearance for the deal. SK Hynix will enhance its competitiveness of NAND Flash and SSD business by continuing the remaining post-merger integration process," the company said in a statement.

SK Hynix shares closed up 2 per cent, outpacing the KOSPI's 0.3 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters

