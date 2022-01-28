SK Hynix Q4 profit grows four-fold on brisk memory chip shipments

SEOUL : South Korea's SK Hynix saw its fourth-quarter operating profit grow four-fold year on year, helped by strong demand for memory chips from server clients looking to expand their data storage capacity.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, whose clients include Apple Inc, said on Friday operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.49 billion) in the October-December quarter, up from 959 billion won a year earlier.

It was its highest quarterly profit since 2018, beating an average analyst forecast of 4 trillion won, compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 55per cent on-year to 12.4 trillion won.

SK Hynix completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel's NAND flash memory chip business last month, with its solid-state drive business to be managed by a new unit called Solidigm.

($1 = 1,203.7700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)