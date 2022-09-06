Logo
SK Hynix says to build new chip plant in South Korea
Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

06 Sep 2022 01:58PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 01:58PM)
SEOUL : SK Hynix Inc, world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Tuesday it is building a new chip plant in Cheongju, South Korea.

Source: Reuters

