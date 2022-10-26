Logo
SK Hynix Q3 profit plunges as economic downturn hurts chip demand
26 Oct 2022 07:17AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 07:18AM)
SEOUL -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc posted a 60 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, missing estimates as red-hot inflation hurt demand for electronic devices and memory chips that go in them.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said on Wednesday its operating profit fell to 1.66 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in the July-September quarter, from 4.2 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected a profit of 1.87 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue fell 7 per cent on-year to 10.98 trillion won.

Prices of DRAM chips, used in devices and servers, fell around 20 per cent in the third quarter from the second, SK Hynix said. Prices of NAND Flash chips that serve the data storage market, fell more than 20 per cent.

The lacklustre results echo bigger rival Samsung Electronics' third-quarter earnings slump and U.S. peer Micron Technology Inc's warnings of a sharp decline in PCs and smartphones sales.

($1 = 1,426.6500 won)

Source: Reuters

