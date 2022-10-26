SK Hynix says chip industry woes "unprecedented", to cut 2023 investment by 50%

SEOUL -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday the memory chip market is facing an "unprecedented deterioration", as its third-quarter profit tumbled 60 per cent amid red-hot inflation, missing expectations.

"Supply will continue to exceed demand for the time being," the world's second-biggest memory chip maker said in a statement, pointing to a fall in notebook and smartphone shipments.

The company said it plans reduce its investment next year by more than 50 per cent on-year.

The profit fall came as a surge in inflation hurt demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that go in them.

SK Hynix's operating profit fell to 1.66 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in the July-September quarter, from 4.2 trillion won a year earlier. The result was below analysts' expectations of a 1.87 trillion won profit, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Prices of DRAM chips, used in devices and servers, fell around 20 per cent in the third quarter from the second, SK Hynix said. Prices of NAND Flash chips that serve the data storage market fell more than 20 per cent.

The lacklustre results echo bigger rival Samsung Electronics' third-quarter earnings slump and U.S. peer Micron Technology Inc's warnings of a sharp decline in PCs and smartphones sales.

Chipmakers had enjoyed a strong post-pandemic demand surge until early this year that created a shortage of certain chips and disrupted production of vehicles and various electronic devices.

But chip demand has turned sharply weaker in recent months, as soaring inflation, rising interest rates and gloomy economic outlook have led consumers and businesses to tighten their spending.

The global smartphone market contracted 9 per cent on-year in July-September, marking the worst third-quarter since 2014, according to analysis provider Canalys.

DRAM chip prices are expected to fall further in the current quarter as memory chip companies have lost their bargaining power with customers who have stockpiled chips and now struggle to clear them due to weak demand, said Wi Min-bok, analyst at Daishin Securities.

With the memory chip glut seen lasting until the first half of next year, SK Hynix joins chipmakers that have begun curtailing supply and investment. Rival Micron plans to cut investments by more than 30 per cent next year; TSMC has also cut its 2022 investment plan.

SK Hynix said its 2022 investment is expected to be at the "upper range of 10-20 trillion won".

Revenue fell 7 per cent on-year to 10.98 trillion won.

($1 = 1,426.6500 won)