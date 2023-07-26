SK Hynix says memory chip recovery has begun; reports Q2 loss

SEOUL :South Korea's SK Hynix on Wednesday posted a worse-than-expected quarterly operating loss on weak memory chip pricing and demand, but said the market was beginning to recover from a deep downturn.

In particular, memory chip demand from corporate buyers and gaming personal computers is expected to increase in the second half of the year versus the first, the world's second-biggest memory chip maker said in a statement.

Memory chip makers cut production in the first half of this year as prices continued to fall due to slumping demand from buyers amid economic headwinds, causing steep writedowns to the value of unsold stockpiles.

SK Hynix reported a 2.9 trillion won ($2.28 billion) operating loss in the April to June quarter, down from 4.2 trillion won profit a year earlier as prices remained low due to weak demand.

This compared with expectations for a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, according to 22 analyst views compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

SK Hynix has reported losses each quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022, although the June quarter loss narrowed from a record of 3.4 trillion won loss in the March quarter.

Revenue fell 47 per cent year-on-year to 7.31 trillion won in the June quarter.

A boom in artificial intelligence, however, helped SK Hynix boost sales of high-end DRAM chips in the second quarter and narrow losses from the previous quarter.

"Demand for AI server memory has increased rapidly," SK Hynix said.

The company said that the its DRAM chips, which hold information from applications while the system is in use, sold for a higher price in the second quarter versus the first, on average.

However, SK Hynix said it would cut more production of its NAND Flash chips used for data storage because of high inventories and low profitability amid a fall in the average sales price.

($1 = 1,274.1300 won)