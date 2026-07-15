SK Hynix shares surge 13% on AI hopes as US tech stocks resume their climb

SEOUL, July 15 : Shares in SK Hynix jumped nearly 13 per cent in Seoul on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. tech stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, while upbeat analyst views on the outlook for AI memory demand also supported sentiment.

The rally lifted other South Korean semiconductor stocks, with Samsung Electronics rising nearly 8 per cent, while chip equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor gained about 25 per cent in early trade.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid rising Middle East tensions.

The gains came after weeks of volatility in chip stocks, as investors grappled with concerns over a potential slowdown in memory earnings growth as quarterly price increases moderate in the second half of 2026.

They have also questioned whether signs of slowing capital spending by major U.S. cloud service providers, rising financing needs and recent multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion plans by memory makers could eventually ease the industry’s supply-demand imbalance that has fuelled the chip stock rally.

However, some analysts remain optimistic that structural demand from AI applications will keep the market tight.

Kim Sunwoo, a senior analyst at Meritz Securities, said suppliers of DRAM chips, used for memory in computers, servers and mobile devices, were currently meeting only about 75 per cent to 80 per cent of demand as shortages intensified in the second half of 2026.

That fulfilment rate could fall to the 60 per cent range in 2027, Kim said, adding that suppliers would still be able to meet only around 70 per cent of demand even after excluding more speculative orders.

"With supply shortages set to deepen, memory prices and earnings are likely to continue improving, supporting a strong rebound in the share price," Kim said.

Echoing that view, HSBC said in a recent note that improving profitability of AI services should continue to underpin strong cloud spending.

The brokerage also said the industry's shift toward three- to five-year long-term supply agreements should improve earnings visibility over the next two to three years and reduce earnings volatility.

Barclays added to the positive sentiment, initiating research coverage on SK Hynix's newly listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) with an "overweight" rating and a $330 price target. The ADRs surged nearly 28 per cent to $193.92 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs said in a recent note the selloff in South Korean chip stocks had been amplified by the unwinding of positions in newly launched exchange-traded funds that are heavily skewed to one or two stocks, while the underlying semiconductor cycle remained fundamentally robust.

Reuters reported last week that SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-jung expected the global memory industry to face its worst-ever supply shortage in 2027, with demand continuing to exceed the company’s production capacity well beyond 2030 despite aggressive expansion.