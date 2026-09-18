SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say

SEOUL, Sept 18 : Chipmaker SK Hynix's US subsidiary Solidigm is considering building a factory to manufacture NAND flash memory chips in the United States, with upstate New York a leading candidate for the site, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The South Korean chipmaker faces growing pressure from the Trump administration to expand US manufacturing as Washington pushes to reshore semiconductor production and relentless investment in AI data centers has fuelled an acute shortage of memory chips.

The project would be separate from SK Hynix's discussions with Intel over manufacturing memory chips at Intel's Ohio facility, the sources said.