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SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say
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SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say

SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say
FILE PHOTO: The SK Hynix logo is seen on one of its products during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung attends the company's opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis/File Photo
18 Sep 2026 02:01PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2026 02:03PM)
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SEOUL, Sept 18 : Chipmaker SK Hynix's US subsidiary Solidigm is considering building a factory to manufacture NAND flash memory chips in the United States, with upstate New York a leading candidate for the site, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The South Korean chipmaker faces growing pressure from the Trump administration to expand US manufacturing as Washington pushes to reshore semiconductor production and relentless investment in AI data centers has fuelled an acute shortage of memory chips.

The project would be separate from SK Hynix's discussions with Intel over manufacturing memory chips at Intel's Ohio facility, the sources said.

Source: Reuters
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