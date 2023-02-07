SK Innovation expects 2023 refining margin to be solid, backed by China demand

SEOUL : SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Tuesday said it expects its refining margin this year to be solid as COVID-19 retreats and China's demand recovers.

The company posted an operating loss of 683 billion won ($543.28 million) for October-December, compared with a loss of 62 billion won a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40 per cent to 19 trillion won, slightly missing an average analyst estimate of 20 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at its plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated its facilities at 71 per cent of capacity on average in the quarter, down from 85 per cent in the third quarter.

Peer S-Oil Corp, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said last week that Asia's regional refining margins were expected to remain elevated in 2023 over pre-2022 levels amid ongoing refinery shortages, despite demand growth woes.

Shares of SK Innovation, which also has a business supplying batteries for electric vehicles (EV), were trading down 0.1 per cent in morning trade, versus a 0.2 per cent rise in the broader KOSPI.

($1 = 1,257.1700 won)