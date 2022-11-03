SK Innovation expects gradual recovery in refining margins in Q4

SEOUL -SK Innovation Co Ltd, the owner of South Korea's top oil refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday it expects a gradual recovery in refining margins this quarter as stronger anti-Russia sanctions and the winter season push up fuel demand.

However, the company said margins will likely remain not far from levels in the third-quarter due to ongoing concerns over global economic recession.

Operating profit rose to 704 billion won ($493 million) in the July-September period from 669 billion won a year earlier, it said.

Revenue rose 82 per cent to 22.8 trillion won, beating an average analyst estimate of 19.8 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at its plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated its facilities at 85 per cent of capacity on average in the quarter, up from 76 per cent in the first half of this year.

($1 = 1,426.8700 won)