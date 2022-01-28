SK Innovation expects refining margin in 2022 to stay flat as COVID surge tapers off

SEOUL :SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday its 2022 refining margin is projected to stay flat as the current COVID-19 surge tapers off and demand bounces back to normal, boosting refinery run rates.

The company posted an operating loss of 47 billion won ($39 million) in the October-December quarter, narrowing significantly from an operating loss of 199 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

Shares in SK Innovation slid 5.6per cent as of 0040 GMT, versus the broader Seoul market's 0.5per cent fall.

Revenue jumped 76per cent to 13.7 trillion won from a year earlier just below the average 13.8 trillion won forecast of analysts according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated facilities at 68per cent of capacity on average in the quarter, up from 61per cent a year ago.

Domestic Peer S-Oil Corp, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, on Thursday said Asia's regional refining margins are expected to rise as the market tightens due to demand growth outpacing refining capacity amid low inventory levels.

($1 = 1,204.8900 won)

