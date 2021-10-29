Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady Q4 growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady Q4 growth

SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady Q4 growth

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

29 Oct 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 09:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday (Oct 29) that refining margins in the fourth quarter are expected to post steady growth as COVID-19 recedes and demand returns.

The company posted an operating profit of 619 billion won (US$528.95 million) in the July-September quarter, compared with an operating loss of 54 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues rose 48 per cent to 12.3 trillion won from a year earlier.

That compares with the 12.6 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

"The third quarter operating profit of petrochemical business edged up marginally as upward swing in crude prices and key product crack concentrated mostly in September," SK Innovation said in a statement.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated 68 per cent of its capacity on average in the third quarter, down from 72 per cent a year earlier.

Peer S-Oil Corp, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, on Thursday estimated that Asia's refining margins are expected to continue their uptrend in the fourth quarter as demand grows ahead of winter and COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us