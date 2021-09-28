Logo
Business

SK Innovation to invest US$4.3 billion in US battery production with Ford Motor
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 07:12AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to invest 5.1 trillion won (US$4.32 billion) to build battery production facilities in the United States through its battery joint venture with Ford Motor Co through 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The South Korean battery maker, which supplies electric car batteries to Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor Co, among others, has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea.

(US$1 = 1,179.6200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

