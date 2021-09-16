Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business

SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

16 Sep 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 09:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Thursday its shareholders had approved the company's proposal to separate its battery business into a new company.

The decision paves the way for the battery business, a supplier for Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and among others, to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost production capacity expansion.

The unit, which will be launched on Oct. 1, will first become SK Innovation's wholly-owned subsidiary tentatively named "SK Battery Co Ltd."

More than 80per cent of SK Innovation shareholders voted in favour of the plan, SK Innovation said in a statement.

South Korea's National Pension Service, SK Innovation's No.2 shareholder with an 8.05per cent stake, on Tuesday voted against the split-off plan, citing concerns about damage to shareholder value.

Shares of SK Innovation were trading down 1.4per cent versus a 0.5per cent fall in the benchmark KOSPI as of 0131 GMT.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us