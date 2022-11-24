Logo
SKF invests $120 million across China, India and Southeast Asia
24 Nov 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 03:34PM)
STOCKHOLM : Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Thursday it would invest 1.25 billion crowns ($120 million) across China, India and Southeast Asia.

SKF said in a statement it was investing 1 billion crowns in expanding and modernising its factory in Dalian in China to improve its competitiveness for large- and medium-size bearings.

The remainder would be invested in improving manufacturing capabilities, boosting the supply chain network and accelerating regionalisation in India and Southeast Asia, it said.

($1 = 10.4209 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters

