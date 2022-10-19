Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S.Korea central bank flags weaker exports, volatility in current account - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S.Korea central bank flags weaker exports, volatility in current account - report

S.Korea central bank flags weaker exports, volatility in current account - report
FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
S.Korea central bank flags weaker exports, volatility in current account - report
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's central bank, Bank of Korea in Seoul is seen in this March 20, 2001
19 Oct 2022 11:16AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 11:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's central bank expects exports to weaken at a faster pace going forward and the current account to remain highly volatile for some time, it said in a report published on Wednesday.

"Exports are expected to weaken at a fast pace going forward, as major economies' growth shrinks altogether for the first time since the global financial crisis, excluding the pandemic, and as the global IT cycle slows more steeply than expected with fading pandemic effects," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said.

South Korea's exports last month grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years as softening global demand piled pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

The slowdown will be led by IT products, especially those to China, which account for nearly 40 per cent of total IT exports, the BOK added.

Meanwhile, the BOK expected the current account to remain highly volatile for some time, amid high global uncertainty, with a shift in consumer spending from goods to services adding pressure.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.