S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for September -customs

SEOUL, Oct 15 : S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for September and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.6 million tonnes of crude last month against 10.6 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.