Business

S.Korea may ease liquidity requirement rules for financial companies
Business

S.Korea may ease liquidity requirement rules for financial companies

20 Oct 2022 08:31AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 08:47AM)
SEOUL -South Korea may ease some of the liquidity requirement rules on financial companies as there are signs of stress in the short-term money market, the head of the top financial regulatory agency said on Thursday.

Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief Kim Joo-hyun said his agency was watching the "increased volatility in the short-term money market" and would strengthen its response to stop any instability from spreading.

The agency was considering easing some of the liquidity-related requirements on financial companies and expanding a bond market stabilisation fund to help ease the stress in the short-term money market.

Source: Reuters

