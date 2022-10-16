Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S.Korea to scrap taxes for foreigners' income from bonds - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S.Korea to scrap taxes for foreigners' income from bonds - minister

S.Korea to scrap taxes for foreigners' income from bonds - minister

FILE PHOTO: South Korea Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho attends the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

16 Oct 2022 11:06AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2022 11:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said the government will scrap taxes on foreigners' income from investments in treasury bonds and monetary stabilization bonds from Monday.

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday in the United States after a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, Choo Kyung-ho said the government decided to bring forward the timing of the planned tax removal from 2023 to next week to boost capital inflows into the local bond market.

FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Sept. 30 it had added South Korea to a list for possible inclusion in its World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

"We were included in the WGBI watchlist at the end of September but were thinking there is a need to make a quick move to attract more foreign investment into our treasury bond market," Choo said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.