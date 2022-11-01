Logo
Business

S.Korean president, top finance officials discuss ways to stabilise markets
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks on the government budget at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 25 October 2022. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS

01 Nov 2022 02:36PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 03:01PM)
SEOUL -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the finance minister, the central bank chief and the top financial regulator on Tuesday and discussed ways to stabilise financial markets, the presidential office said.

They held a lunch meeting and discussed the latest market situation after the government announced a series of measures to ease a credit crunch in the aftermath of rising interest rates and a cooling property market.

A media pool report from the presidential office cited Yoon as affirming the importance of a prompt action when needed to respond to increased economic and financial risks.

Source: Reuters

