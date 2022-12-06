Slack CEO Butterfield to depart next month

Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday (Dec 5).

Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.

Business Insider had first reported the news earlier in the day.

Shares in Salesforce, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slumped about 4 per cent.

Salesforce had acquired Slack last year in a nearly US$28 billion deal following a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

Last week, Salesforce stock tumbled after co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders.