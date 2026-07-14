SLB partners with Liberty Energy to supply modular parts, power to data centers

July 14 : SLB said on Tuesday it has partnered with Liberty Energy to supply modular parts and power to data centers, as the oilfield services firms look to tap surging demand from the AI boom.

• Under the deal, SLB said it would design and supply modular and prefabricated components for data center projects, while Liberty will provide natural gas-fired power generation.

• The deal reflects a broader push by oilfield contractors to supply power equipment, turbines and data solutions.

• SLB is already a design partner for modular AI data centers built on Nvidia technology, and is working with the U.S. chip firm to create a platform, AI Factory for Energy, to help oil and gas producers and power companies apply AI to vast troves of operational data.

• SLB has shipped more than 1.3 GW of prefabricated modular data center infrastructure since April 2024 and expects cumulative deliveries to exceed 2 GW globally by year-end. Liberty plans to deploy about 3 GW of power projects by 2029.

• SLB sold its North American hydraulic fracturing business to Liberty in 2020.

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